PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Decreased by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 783,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 64,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PEP stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.16 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

