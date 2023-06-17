PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Short Interest Down 24.3% in May

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 12,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $156.16 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.