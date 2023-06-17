Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Down 3.7%

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.03. 30,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 319,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Perella Weinberg Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 0.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,476,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,834,000 after buying an additional 117,816 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,099,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 446,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 173,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

