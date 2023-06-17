Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

