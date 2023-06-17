PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) COO Acquires $40,500.00 in Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) COO R Zach Thomann purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 193,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,889.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PFSweb Stock Down 0.7 %

PFSW stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in PFSweb by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,278,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after buying an additional 823,831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PFSweb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,787,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 19,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PFSweb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 17,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PFSweb by 344,866.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 882,859 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PFSweb by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 191,456 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

