PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) COO Acquires $40,500.00 in Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) COO R Zach Thomann purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 193,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,889.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PFSweb Stock Down 0.7 %
PFSW stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.
PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
