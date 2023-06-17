PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPL

PPL Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PPL by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

