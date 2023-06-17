Prostatis Group LLC Acquires 13,325 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 393,793 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter worth $5,863,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 294,055 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 669.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 199,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 173,928 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 172,607 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.