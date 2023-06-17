Prostatis Group LLC Acquires Shares of 17,321 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Electric Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

NYSE GE opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

