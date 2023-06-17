Prostatis Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC owned 0.28% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.36. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.