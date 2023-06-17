Prostatis Group LLC Buys 20,042 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,042 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Valmont Industries worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,554 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,111,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,715,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,339,000 after buying an additional 213,702 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $286.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.60. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.27 and a 52-week high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.67.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

