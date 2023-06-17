Prostatis Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,176 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

KMI stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

