Prostatis Group LLC Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.29. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

