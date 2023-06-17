Prostatis Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,455,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,094,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $164.19 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.