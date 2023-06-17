Prostatis Group LLC Has $111,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 728,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $227.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $188.23 and a 52-week high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

