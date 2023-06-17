Prostatis Group LLC Has $32,000 Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

IYE opened at $42.39 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.