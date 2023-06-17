Prostatis Group LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPEM stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

