Prostatis Group LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $484.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $48.58.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

