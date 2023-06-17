Prostatis Group LLC Has $92,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

VAW opened at $179.37 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $189.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average is $176.41.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

