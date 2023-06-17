Prostatis Group LLC Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $241.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.68. The stock has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

