Prostatis Group LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 131.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,513 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC owned about 0.71% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYK. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,494,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYK stock opened at $199.91 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.51 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.92. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

