Prostatis Group LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 723.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 634,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,018 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $293.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.