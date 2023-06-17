Prostatis Group LLC Invests $35,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RCD opened at $134.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $507.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.86 and a 200-day moving average of $126.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $103.95 and a 1-year high of $139.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

