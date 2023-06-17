Prostatis Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prostatis Group LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,133 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,044,641 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tesla by 197.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,232 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $825.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.