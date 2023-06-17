Prostatis Group LLC Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 91,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 276,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Edison International Stock Up 2.0 %

EIX opened at $70.18 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.33.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

