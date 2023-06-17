Prostatis Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 272.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,008 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

