Prostatis Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

