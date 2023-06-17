Prostatis Group LLC Sells 11,488 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Prostatis Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,625,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 962,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 565,374 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 125,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDW opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

