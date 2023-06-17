Prostatis Group LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prostatis Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.6 %

CVS opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

