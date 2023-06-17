Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after acquiring an additional 700,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,307,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $87.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.92. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

