Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PEMIF opened at $0.95 on Friday. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
