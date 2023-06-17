Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PEMIF opened at $0.95 on Friday. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

