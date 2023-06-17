R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) PT Raised to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s previous close.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.13, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.07.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,406.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $813,760. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

