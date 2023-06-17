Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after acquiring an additional 314,467 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,138,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rambus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,076 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,098,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,333,000 after acquiring an additional 242,562 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 123.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $68.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $225,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 104,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,896 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.