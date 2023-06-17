Ratio Wealth Group Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ratio Wealth Group increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ratio Wealth Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $367.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.46. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.