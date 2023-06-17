Rebalance LLC Acquires Shares of 77 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $443.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.87 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.86. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.