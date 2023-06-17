Rebalance LLC Invests $42,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,029,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after purchasing an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,748,000 after purchasing an additional 125,147 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $96.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.62. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $99.48. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
