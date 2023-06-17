Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

NYSE RWT opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market cap of $737.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.36. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

