Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

VSS opened at $113.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $114.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

