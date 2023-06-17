Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 1,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.75 and a 200 day moving average of $304.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

