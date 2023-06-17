Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,308,875,000 after buying an additional 105,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,657,000 after buying an additional 293,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,946,000 after buying an additional 111,052 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,458,000 after buying an additional 195,271 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX opened at $347.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $251.00 and a 1 year high of $354.46. The company has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.22.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,008. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

