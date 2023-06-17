Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,833 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,833 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after acquiring an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.17. The stock has a market cap of $166.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

