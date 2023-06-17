Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,724 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $181.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

