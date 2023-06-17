Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,257 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

INTC opened at $36.37 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

