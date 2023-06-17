Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,937 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,653,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 395,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Citigroup by 724.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 46,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Citigroup by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $48.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.