REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading Down 4.6%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.78. 29,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 406,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.
REGENXBIO Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,440 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 43,004.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 376,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 375,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,408,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
See Also
