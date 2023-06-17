REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading Down 4.6%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.78. 29,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 406,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 246.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,440 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 43,004.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 376,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 375,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,408,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

