Reginal Spiller Sells 1,950 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Range Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

RRC stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.48.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

