Reviewing AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) & Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL)

AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating) and Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMAYA Global and Edible Garden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edible Garden $11.27 million 0.30 -$12.45 million ($38.97) -0.04

AMAYA Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edible Garden.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AMAYA Global and Edible Garden, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Edible Garden has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 407.25%. Given Edible Garden’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than AMAYA Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Edible Garden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AMAYA Global and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A Edible Garden -112.80% -1,557.23% -140.81%

Summary

Edible Garden beats AMAYA Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMAYA Global

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the planting, preserving packaging and marketing of navel oranges. The company was founded on March 24, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

