Reviewing AmpliTech Group (AMPG) and Its Peers

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Rating) is one of 39 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AmpliTech Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AmpliTech Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $19.40 million -$680,000.00 -20.38 AmpliTech Group Competitors $382.63 million -$12.63 million 25.47

AmpliTech Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AmpliTech Group. AmpliTech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

6.5% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AmpliTech Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AmpliTech Group Competitors 97 397 822 36 2.59

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.66%. Given AmpliTech Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AmpliTech Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

AmpliTech Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmpliTech Group’s peers have a beta of -7.75, suggesting that their average stock price is 875% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group -6.86% -4.37% -3.46% AmpliTech Group Competitors -86.36% -44.72% -18.30%

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About AmpliTech Group

(Get Rating)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of radio frequency components. It offers signal processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. Its products include amplifiers, passive components, mechanical drawings, monolithic microwave integrated circuit, and 5G. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.