Reviewing Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) & Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moncler and Canada Goose’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Moncler alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 167.51 Canada Goose $920.63 million 1.94 $55.00 million $0.48 35.67

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler. Canada Goose is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moncler 0 1 4 0 2.80 Canada Goose 0 5 1 0 2.17

This is a summary of recent ratings for Moncler and Canada Goose, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Moncler currently has a consensus price target of $54.80, indicating a potential downside of 22.84%. Canada Goose has a consensus price target of $25.85, indicating a potential upside of 50.99%. Given Canada Goose’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Moncler.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Moncler shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Canada Goose shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moncler and Canada Goose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moncler N/A N/A N/A Canada Goose 5.58% 25.45% 6.96%

Summary

Canada Goose beats Moncler on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moncler

(Get Rating)

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, apparel, fleece, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company operates through national e-commerce markets and directly operated retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.