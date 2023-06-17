Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) PT Raised to $10.00 at JMP Securities

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RITM. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

See Also

