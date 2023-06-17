Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) PT Raised to $10.00 at JMP Securities

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.
Shares of RITM stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RITM. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.
