Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 149,731 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,731 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $41.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

